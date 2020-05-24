Benjamin Netanyahu Corruption Trial Opens in Israel

CHEAT SHEET
    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Abir Sultan/Pool via Reuters

    Benjamin Netanyahu appeared in a Jerusalem District Court on Sunday just one week after he was sworn in for a fifth term as head of the unity government. Netanyahu is the first sitting Israeli prime minister to stand trial while in office. He has been charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in a string of cases. He is specifically accused of accepting cartons of champagne and cigars and offering favors to media moguls in exchange for positive news coverage. Netanyahu, who heads the right-wing Likud party, denies all charges.

