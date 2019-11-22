‘POLITICALLY MOTIVATED’
Benjamin Netanyahu Defiantly Calls Criminal Charges Against Him a ‘Coup’
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused the country's judiciary and police of plotting against him with what he called “politically motivated allegations” of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in connection with three separate cases. Netanyahu made the remarks in a furious 15-minute televised tirade in which he said the charges were nothing short of an attempted “coup” against him. “I will not let the lie triumph,” he said. “I will continue to lead the country, according to the letter of the law.” Netanyahu is accused of accepting gifts from wealthy business people and trying to buy positive press coverage through favors to publishers. “In this tainted process the investigators weren’t after the truth, they were after me,” he said. Netanyahu and political rival Benny Gantz have each unsuccessfully tried to form a government after recent elections.