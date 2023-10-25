Netanyahu Evokes Religious Prophecy in Israel-Gaza War Speech
‘PEOPLE OF DARKNESS’
In an address to the nation about the looming ground invasion into Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu evoked images of light and dark, promising to save the nation from Iran, Hezbollah, and Hamas, which attacked Israel on October 7. “We are the people of light, they are the people of darkness—and light shall triumph over darkness,” Netanyahu said, according to a translation from i24NEWS in Israel. “Our war against Hamas is a test for all of humanity it is a struggle between the axis of evil of Iran, Hezbollah, and Hamas, and the axis of freedom and progress.” The comments evoked a controversial tweet that his office posted and then deleted on X, or Twitter, last week after a deadly blast hit a hospital in Gaza. Netanyahu went on: “It is now a time to come together for one purpose to storm ahead to achieve victory in joint with joint forces and a profound belief in justice, a profound belief in the eternity of the Jewish people. We shall realize the prophecy of Isaiah,” he said.