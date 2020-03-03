Benjamin Netanyahu Finally Breaks Israel’s Stalemate

Israel’s never-ending ending election finally came to a close. After two inconclusive elections over the past 11 months, one last April and another in September, Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and his coalition of the right appear to have emerged victorious on Monday. Right now, a fourth election does not appear to be on the horizon, to the relief of an exhausted country.

Minutes after the polls closed, Netanyahu tweeted thank you and a heart-shaped emoji. The electorate’s message was clear: better the devil we know than the one we don’t. According to exit polls, Netanyahu and his allies garnered between 59 and 60 seats in the 120 member Knesset, just shy of an actual majority.

Striking a blow for participatory democracy, Israelis went to the polls in droves. This election witnessed the highest turnout since 1999. On top of that, an outbreak of coronavirus failed to deter Israel’s citizens from doing their civic duty.