Netanyahu Hit With Mass Walkout in Humiliating U.N. Protest
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ranted about Hamas to an empty hall in the United Nations as scores of diplomats staged a mass walkout in protest of alleged genocide in Gaza. Nearly all representatives from Arab countries left the room as Netanyahu began speaking, followed by delegations from several African and European nations. Several delegates remained behind to heckle the Israeli leader as he spoke about “finishing the job” in the Palestinian territories. His office claimed the address was being broadcast live in Gaza after the Israeli military “took control” of every mobile device in the area. The few world powers in attendance, including the United States and the United Kingdom, did not send senior officials or even their official U.N. ambassadors to the address. Instead, they packed their delegations primarily with junior staffers and other low-level diplomats. Netanyahu’s speech comes just days after a U.N. committee ruled that Israel’s actions in Gaza constitute genocide against Palestinians. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addressed the U.N. General Assembly via video link on Thursday, following the Trump administration’s denial of a visa to enter the United States.