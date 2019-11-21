CHEAT SHEET
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Indicted on Bribery Charges
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been indicted on several charges, including bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. The indictment is the result of a long-running corruption case investigating the 70-year-old’s alleged practice of giving lucrative official favors to media tycoons in exchange for favorable coverage and high-dollar gifts. Netanyahu is the longest-serving prime minister in the country’s history. He has denied the charges, claiming they were politically motivated. Netanyahu is not legally required to step down over the indictment.