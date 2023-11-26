CHEAT SHEET
Netanyahu Makes Surprise Trip to Gaza as Ceasefire Enters Third Day
Israel announced that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made an unannounced stop in Gaza recently as the country’s temporary ceasefire with Hamas extended into its third day. A video released by his office showed Netanyahu wearing protective gear and meeting with Israeli Defense Force soldiers. It was unclear when he visited the country or where in Gaza he was, as information about the trip was withheld by the IDF until he left Gaza, according to The New York Times. While there, Netanyahu reiterated his commitment to defeating Hamas and defending Israel. “We have three goals in this war: Eliminate Hamas, return all of our hostages, and ensure that Gaza will not go back to being a threat to the state of Israel,” he said.