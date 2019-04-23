Netanyahu Wants to Name Golan Heights Town After Trump

Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu has announced plans to name a neighborhood in Golan Heights after President Trump. Netanyahu toured Golan Heights on Tuesday, and said a community in the strategic plateau should be named after Trump in appreciation for his decision last month to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the region. “[There] is a need to express our appreciation by calling a community or neighborhood on the Golan Heights after Donald Trump,” Netanyahu said.

Trump’s formal recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights sparked widespread international condemnation. Trump told Jewish supporters earlier this month that the decision was a spur-of-the-moment move. Trump said he made the decision during a discussion with his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and the U.S. ambassador to Israel, David Friedman. Five EU members of the U.N. Security Council issued a joint statement saying they don’t recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the region, which Israel occupied in 1967. “Annexation of territory by force is prohibited under international law,” and goes against “the rules-based international order and the U.N. Charter,” they said.