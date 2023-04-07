Bibi Unites With Top Minister He ‘Fired’ as Israel Clashes Erupt

Israel is calling up reservist soldiers to bolster its military readiness in response to rocket fire attacks from Gaza and Lebanon this week, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Herzi announced Friday.

The military ramp-up is the latest sign that the security situation in the region is rapidly deteriorating. The decision comes hours after Israel carried out strikes in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip targeting Palestinian militants, in response to what Israel said was an earlier barrage of rocket fire in the country this week.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in remarks Friday that his security cabinet approved the military operations Thursday.

“Our enemies are once again testing us,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu made the remarks in a joint appearance with Yoav Gallant, whom he referred to as his defense minister, despite firing Gallant as defense minister last month over differences on a controversial judicial overhaul. The decision was later put “on hold” due to the current security crisis.

Halevi did not detail the number of reservist soldiers tapped in the call-up. But the call-up is focused on air defense units, fighter jet pilots, and attack drone operators. Israel is focusing its additional firepower on its northern and southern borders, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The IDF Chief of Staff Halevi has also ordered that Central Command, covering the West Bank, boost its defenses following a deadly shooting in the region that left two sisters dead and their mother injured on Friday. Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai has also encouraged Israelis with gun permits to carry their guns, the Times of Israel reported.

Tensions have ratcheted up in recent days as Israeli police stormed the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and arrested hundreds of Palestinians. A spokesman of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, condemned the raid, which happened during the holy month of Ramadan and just as Jews began celebrating Passover. The attack, he said, “exceeds all red lines and will lead to a large explosion.”

On Thursday, Israel reported that 34 rockets fired from southern Lebanon hit buildings in the country. Israel’s Iron Dome intercepted 25 rockets, Israel said.

Israel has blamed Palestinian militant group Hamas for the barrage of rocket fire. Hamas has not claimed responsibility for the attack.

“The IDF will not allow the Hamas terrorist organization to operate from within Lebanon and holds the state of Lebanon responsible for every directed fire emanating from its territory,” the IDF said in a statement.