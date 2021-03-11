Gambler Faces Jail for DMing Beheading Threats to Tampa Bay Rays Stars After Defeat

Read it at NBC News
A prolific sports gambler is facing five years in prison for threatening to murder four Tampa Bay Rays stars after they lost a big game two years ago. Benjamin Tucker Patz, who goes by the nickname of “Parlay Patz,” allegedly sent horrifying Instagram DMs to the four Rays players right after the team lost to the Chicago White Sox on July 20, 2019. In the messages, he allegedly threatened to enter the player’s homes while they slept, behead them, and one of the direct messages said: “I will cut up your family.” According to NBC News, Patz pleaded guilty Wednesday to a count of transmitting threats in interstate or foreign commerce. The gambler now faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.