    Two Charged for Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Virus Outbreak That Killed 76

    Tori B. Powell

    Bennett Walsh and Dr. David Clinton, former leaders of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, have been charged with criminal neglect for allegedly contributing to a horrific COVID-19 outbreak in the home that killed at least 76 residents. Both Bennett and Clinton were indicted on five counts of “wantonly or recklessly” allowing neglect, injury, abuse, or mistreatment of a disabled or older person. The home that housed elderly veterans has been under investigation since the beginning of April when excessive numbers of residents fell victim to COVID-19, apparently due to staffing shortages, mismanagement, and a lack of precautions. “We allege that the actions of these defendants during the COVID-19 outbreak at the facility put veterans at higher risk of infection and death and warrant criminal charges,” state attorney general Maura Healey said.

