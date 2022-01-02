Jan. 6 Chair Says Committee ‘Looking Into’ Issuing Subpoenas to GOP Lawmakers

Read it at Reuters
The House select committee chairman overseeing the Jan. 6 investigation into the Capitol riot, which occurred nearly one year ago said Sunday morning the congressional body is “looking into” if it is lawful to issue subpoenas to Republican lawmakers. Democrat Representative and chairman Bennie Thompson stated it remains up in to air whether the committee has the authority, but is “looking into” the matter. “I think there are some questions of whether we have the authority to do it,” Thompson said on Meet The Press. “We’re looking at it. If the authorities are there, there'll be no reluctance on our part.”