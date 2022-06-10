Jan. 6 Committee Chairman: Witnesses Will Describe Conversations Between Extremists and ‘Trump’s Orbit’

Read it at CNN
The chairman of the Jan. 6 select committee said Thursday that witnesses will be presented describing conversations between members of Donald Trump’s orbit and extremist groups. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) made the revelation during an interview with CNN when asked if such witnesses will come forward who could describe “actual conversations” between extremist groups and the former president’s camp. “Yes,” Thompson answered, adding: “Obviously, you'll have to go through the hearings, but we have a number of witnesses who have come forward that people have not talked to before, that will document a lot was going on in the Trump orbit while all of this was occurring.” The exact nature of the conversations to be described remains as yet undisclosed.