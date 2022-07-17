‘Bennifer’ Is Finally Official: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Get Hitched in Las Vegas
JENNY FROM THE BOS
Bennifer has finally walked down the aisle. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were married on Saturday in Las Vegas, according to a marriage certificate obtained by Page Six. The ex-couple reconnected in April last year shortly after Lopez cut off her engagement to baseball star Alex Rodriguez, who she dated for about four years. The reunion—and subsequent engagement this past April—launched a series of Bennifer tributes, with the two commenting on what the second chance meant. “I am very lucky in my life in that I have benefited from second chances, and I am aware that other people don’t even get first chances,” Affleck told The Wall Street Journal in December. Lopez shared that sentiment, telling PEOPLE in February: “I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him. It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.”