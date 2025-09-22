MAGA Podcaster Reveals What Musk Told Trump at Kirk Memorial

Elon Musk called for unity during his conversation with President Donald Trump at Charlie Kirk’s memorial on Sunday, says MAGA podcaster Benny Johnson.

Johnson’s second-hand account of the interaction is the first to emerge about what was discussed by the powerful men during their first face-to-face encounter since going through an explosive, public breakup in June.

Musk reportedly told the president on Sunday, “If we don’t hang together, we will surely hang separately, so let us unite.”

Johnson said that Musk revealed details about his chat with the president while backstage at Kirk’s memorial in Arizona. He said that Kirk’s widow, Erika, was also present and hugged Musk.

The podcaster added that Musk said at one point that he was “proud to sit with my president tonight.”

Kirk, who was assassinated earlier this month, had expressed in his final months that he hoped Musk, 54, and Trump, 79, would rekindle their partnership. It appeared that Sunday’s interaction was a significant step in that happening.

Musk posted a photo of himself and the president on Sunday with the caption, “For Charlie.”

Trump, asked about the interaction, told reporters: “Well, Elon came over and said hello. I thought it was nice. He came over, and we had a little conversation. We had a very good relationship, but it was nice that he came over.”

Video of the conversation showed Trump patting Musk on the knee twice as they spoke while sitting down.

Things were not so nice between the men in June.

Musk began criticizing Trump in the days following his May 30 departure as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency.

He said he was upset that Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” would add trillions to the national debt and nullify any progress he and his Gen Z team of engineers at DOGE had made.

Their disagreements on the budget quickly escalated to personal attacks, including Musk alleging in a since-deleted post that Trump was suppressing the so-called “Epstein Files” because he was in them.

Their relationship further soured as the Big Beautiful Bill, which eventually passed the House and Senate, progressed through the legislative process. Musk went so far as to suggest that he would use his nearly $500 billion to launch a new political party.

Things have since cooled down, however. Whether Trump welcomes Musk back into the fold fully or not remains to be seen—but he has been able to look past comments made by others in his administration, including Vice President JD Vance and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who each called him “Hitler.”