Singer Benson Boone Splits With Actress Girlfriend

Singer Benson Boone and his actress girlfriend, Maggie Thurmon have split after three years together. The couple made their official debut in March of 2024 when they attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Award viewing party. They then confirmed their romance on Instagram later that year. Boone went on to tell Entertainment Tonight, “[I love] her whole personality, who she is,” later stating, “She’s just the sweetest and the kindest. And she’s a beautiful girl, so I can’t help it.” An insider told Us Weekly that the couple broke up earlier this week. The reason for the split is unclear. However, fans had an inkling of the couple’s end when they noticed Boone and Thurmon, who has starred in 2023’s The Other Zoey, were no longer following each other on social media. Before their breakup, Thumon had attended many of Boone’s concerts and was most recently at his show in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Sept. 7. Two days later, Boone told fans at his show in Nashville that he’d had “a rough day” but was “very happy to be on stage” to distract himself. Boone is currently on his American Heart World Tour, which started in August and has 50 dates scheduled through November.