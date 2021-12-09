CHEAT SHEET
Israeli Diamond Billionaire Beny Steinmetz Stuck in Greece Following Arrest
Israeli mining billionaire Beny Steinmetz is reportedly stuck in Greece after authorities detained him last month when he arrived in Athens via private jet. He was released but can’t leave the country. Bloomberg News reports an international arrest warrant had been issued against Steinmetz, owing to twin bribery convictions in Romania and Switzerland over his alleged role in paying off Guinean authorities to access a massive iron-ore deposit in the country. Prior to the bribery scandal, the 65-year-old tycoon was perhaps best known for his work in the diamond business. Steinmetz has previously denied wrongdoing and has reportedly vowed to appeal at least one of the convictions.