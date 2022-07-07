Missouri Man Said ‘That Felt Good’ After Bludgeoning Elderly Neighbor to Death, Police Say
CHILLING
A 31-year-old Missouri man was reportedly heard muttering “that felt good” as he bludgeoned his elderly neighbor to death. Police say Isaac Heath was seen by a witness on his neighbor’s front porch in Berkeley swinging a baseball bat. Soon after the sighting, the neighbor, Eileen Schnitker, was found dead on the same porch with injuries to the face and head, and reportedly a stab wound in her stomach. As KMOV4 reported, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office arrested Heath at the scene and charged him with both first-degree murder and armed criminal action. If convicted, Heath could spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole. “The fact patterns of some cases leave you speechless,” the prosecuting attorney said. “This is one of those.”