Berlin Fashion Week Brings Together Old World Craftsmanship And Cutting Edge Tech

Every year, fashion elites and innovators gather in Berlin for a fashion week that celebrates both cutting-edge design and cutting-edge technology. From July 1 to 6, Berlin will become home to sustainable fabrics, technology-led construction, and garments that utilize both. Industry leaders will come together to present on topics like the intersection of e-sports and fashion, the necessity of sustainability, and the role of street culture in couture.
This year, Germany’s Senate Department of Economics, Energy and Public Enterprises is joining forces with Mercedes Benz Fashion Week to launch “Growhouses,” a platform for elevating 10 emerging fashion innovators from Berlin, to further push the envelope on what we wear, how it’s made, and the impact it can have on our world.
