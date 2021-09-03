Sustainable Fashion Is the Centerpiece of Berlin Fashion Week
Strike A Pose
Berlin has established itself as a creative hub for the international fashion industry, drawing young designers and big-name brands alike. From September 6-12, the eyes of the fashion world will be fixed on the German capital for Berlin Fashion Week. However, this isn’t like any fashion show you’ve seen before.
While the latest clothing collections will be a big part of the festivities, it’s not the main attraction. Cutting-edge technology like smart wearables and important issues like sustainable fashion and diversity will be at the forefront. Viewers at home and show visitors will experience an in-person and virtual event with music, art, talk shows, and studio visits! The festivities start Friday (9/6)! Check out the official website to stay on top of everything that’s happening next week.