Berlin Is Poised to Become the Gaming Industry Capital of Europe

If you're a professional in the gaming industry, start brushing up on your German: Berlin is poised to become the gaming capital of Europe.
Companies like King and Ubisoft have headquarters there, with over 200 gaming-industry businesses calling Berlin home. Because of the prevalence of businesses, there's a large talent pool to come from (and with demographics that skew young and diverse, Berlin's pool is only growing). In addition to game developers, there's a ton of gaming communities, including dedicated studio space for gaming creators.
Whether you're a freelance developer or the founder of an expanding LLC, put a pin in Berlin as the location of your first international outpost.