CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    PARTNER UPDATE

    Berlin Is Poised to Become the Gaming Industry Capital of Europe

    Hallo

    Ad by Berlin Partner

    iStockPhoto / Berlin Partners

    If you're a professional in the gaming industry, start brushing up on your German: Berlin is poised to become the gaming capital of Europe.

    Companies like King and Ubisoft have headquarters there, with over 200 gaming-industry businesses calling Berlin home. Because of the prevalence of businesses, there's a large talent pool to come from (and with demographics that skew young and diverse, Berlin's pool is only growing). In addition to game developers, there's a ton of gaming communities, including dedicated studio space for gaming creators.

    Whether you're a freelance developer or the founder of an expanding LLC, put a pin in Berlin as the location of your first international outpost.