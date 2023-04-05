World’s Richest Man Bernard Arnault Now Worth Over $200 Billion
POCKET CHANGE
The richest person in the world just got richer. France’s Bernard Arnault saw his fortune top $200 billion Wednesday morning as shares in his luxury goods conglomerate LVMH hit record highs. Only Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos hit the $200 billion milestone in the past before their wealth dropped as their companies’ share prices fell. Arnault is the chairman and chief executive of LVMH, which owns Luis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., Christian Dior and over 70 other luxury brands. The 74-year-old’s wealth has increased by $39 billion so far in 2023 as shares in LVMH rose 30 percent. Arnault is now $25 billion richer than the world’s second richest person, Elon Musk, who suffered financial losses with his $44 billion purchase of Twitter and Tesla’s 50 percent fall in value.