Ex-F1 Boss Bernie Ecclestone Says He’d Still ‘Take a Bullet’ for Pal Vladimir Putin
CAR CRASH TV
Former Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone said he would “still take a bullet” for his “first class” friend Vladimir Putin even after the Russian despot’s horrific invasion of Ukraine. The billionaire Brit professed his undying devotion to Putin on Thursday in a U.K. TV interview, during which he also slammed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. When asked why he would still be willing to be shot for the Russian tyrant, Ecclestone said: “Because he’s a first class person and what he’s doing is something that he believed was the right thing he was doing for Russia.” Turning to Zelensky, Ecclestone told his flabbergasted Good Morning Britain interviewers: “He used to be a comedian and it seems he wants to continue that profession because I think if he had thought about things and made a big enough effort to speak to Mr Putin, who is a sensible person and would have listened to him and could have probably done something about it.”