Atlanta Man Fatally Shoots Stepson During Fight Over Lockdown Order: Cops
An Atlanta man fatally shot his 16-year-old stepson after they got in an argument while in quarantine together, according to Georgia police. Bernie Hargrove, 42, shot at De’onte Roberts several times after the teen punched him in the face, while his sibling and mother were inside the family’s home, police said. “The victim’s mother told detectives that there had been a dispute earlier in the day when the 16-year-old refused his parents orders to remain in the home and comply with recent shelter in place directives,” police said in a statement. “Later, the victim returned to the home and kicked in the door to the house where a physical fight began between the suspect and the victim. During that altercation the victim was shot.” Atlanta Police Capt. D’Andrea Price stressed the importance of staying calm while family members are stuck in quarantine together. “When the pressure gets hot, you just have to take a deep breath and you have to separate,” she said.