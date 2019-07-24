CHEAT SHEET

    Bernie Madoff Asks Trump to Reduce His Prison Sentence

    Marianne Dodson

    Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

    Bernie Madoff is asking President Trump to grant him clemency, CNBC reports. The 81-year-old is currently serving a 150-year sentence for orchestrating the largest Ponzi scheme in history, spanning several decades and costing investors billions of dollars. Madoff filed a petition with the Justice Department asking Trump to reduce his sentence but did not ask for a pardon. The former financier pleaded guilty to 11 crimes in 2009 and has been serving time in a federal prison in North Carolina. Madoff’s former secretary, Annette Bongiorno, has also requested a commutation of her six-year sentence, of which she has served nearly four-and-a-half years. It is not yet known when the request was filed.

