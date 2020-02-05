Bernie Madoff, Notorious Ponzi Schemer, Claims He’s Dying and Wants Early Release

CHEAT SHEET
    Bernie Madoff, who is serving a 15-year prison sentence after operating a massive Ponzi scheme, claims he is dying and is seeking early release. According to CNBC, Madoff's lawyer said in a legal filing that the former financier had less than two years to live. “Madoff has expressed remorse for his crimes,” the filing read. “Now, after over ten years of incarceration and with less than 18 months to live, Madoff humbly asks this Court for a modicum of compassion.” Madoff, who is serving his sentence in a North Carolina federal facility, stole an estimated $20 billion from investors. He pleaded guilty in 2009.

