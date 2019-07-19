CHEAT SHEET
Bernie Sanders: ‘Abolish the Electoral College’
Senator and 2020 candidate Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has called for abolishing the Electoral College after analysts suggested Friday that President Trump could win a second term in next year’s election even if he wins 5 million fewer votes than his opponent. “Abolish the Electoral College,” Sanders tweeted, linking to an MSNBC tweet recalling that Hillary Clinton won 2.9 million more popular votes in 2016 but Trump won in the Electoral College. Sanders had previously expressed similar sentiments in recent town halls, saying it was “hard to defend a system” where a candidate with 3 million fewer votes than his opponent could be named the victor.