Bernie Sanders’ Advisers Are Urging Him to Drop Out of the Presidential Race: WaPo

Some of Bernie Sanders’ top advisers are privately advising him to drop out of the presidential race, The Washington Post reports. Those pushing for his campaign’s end includes Faiz Shakir and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), according to the Post, and Sanders himself has become open to the idea as he’s weathered criticism for staying in the race thus far. In the race for the Democratic Party’s nomination, Joe Biden has a lead in delegates that Sanders cannot surmount, but he has so far elected to remain.