CHEAT SHEET
BACK IN ACTION
Bernie Sanders at NYC Rally: ‘I Am Back’
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) hosted a huge rally in New York on Saturday that his campaign said had 26,000 people in attendance, the largest crowd out of any Democratic candidate in the 2020 race so far. “I am more than ready to take on the greed and corruption of the corporate elite and their apologists. I am more ready than ever to create a government based on the principles of justice,” Sanders said. “To put it bluntly,” he continued, “I am back.” This was Sanders’ first rally since he suffered a heart attack, where he was also joined by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who made her rumored endorsement of Sanders official. “When I was a child that relied on CHIP so that I could see a doctor, Bernie Sanders fought for a single-payer health care system,” she said. “When the federal government decided to discriminate and abandon my queer family and friends, Bernie Sanders was putting his career on the line for us.” Sanders’ crowd appeared to beat out the 20,000 people that Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s team said attended her September rally in Washington Square Park, as well as the estimated 20,000 at Sen. Kamala Harris’ campaign kickoff in January.