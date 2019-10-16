CHEAT SHEET
Bernie Sanders: I’m Not on Medical Marijuana Tonight
After Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) praised Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) at Tuesday’s Democratic debate for his support for medical marijuana, Sanders quipped that he wasn’t “on it tonight.” When CNN’s Erin Burnett brought up Sanders’ recent heart attack in a question about his health, the senator said he was “healthy” and “feeling great.” Booker then jumped in, stating that Sanders “is in favor of medical marijuana.” “I’m not on it tonight,” Sanders said. He also said he would prove to the American people that he is healthy enough for the presidency by “mounting a vigorous campaign all over this country” and teased a “major rally” in Queens, New York, that would feature a special guest. “But let me take this moment, if I might, to thank so many people from all over this country, including many of my colleagues up here, for their love, for their prayers, for their well wishes,” Sanders said, referring to the support he received during his hospital stay. “And I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart, and I’m so happy to be back here with you this evening.”