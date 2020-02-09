Sanders Backtracks on Promise To Release Medical Records: ‘I’m in Good Health’
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Sunday backtracked on his promise to release his full medical records “before the first votes are cast,” asserting that “you can start releasing medical records, it never ends.” In an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press, Chuck Todd played a clip of Sanders in September 2019 prior to his heart attack, promising to release his medical records before the Democratic primaries. “It’s the right thing to do,” Sanders said in November, adding, “The American people have a right to know whether the person they’re going to be voting for for president is healthy.” Sanders, 78, insisted that he is in “good health,” which he said cardiologists and doctors have confirmed. “We have released as much documentation, I think, as any other candidate,” Sanders said. “But no other candidate has had a heart attack,” Todd responded. “Yeah, no other candidate is doing four or five events a day running all over the country,” Sanders asserted, adding that he has been trying to do more walking and get more sleep. “Winning will make me sleep a lot better and I think we’re going to do just that,” the senator said.