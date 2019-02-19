CHEAT SHEET
Bernie Sanders Bests Kamala Harris’ First-Day Donor Total in Four Hours
In just over the first four hours of his 2020 presidential campaign, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) had already raised money from 42,000 donors, a total that bested the number Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) had hit in the first full day of her campaign. The campaign estimated that Sanders had raised $1.2 million in three-and-a-half hours on Tuesday. Later Tuesday, it was revealed that the campaign reportedly raised over $3.3 million from 120,000 donors in one day. The figure is another sign of the incredible money-raising prowess that Sanders brings to the race. Up to this point, Harris had been the most dynamic fundraiser among Democratic candidates in the race, having raised a whopping $1.5 million in 24 hours after declaring from more than 38,000 individual donors. That number, the Harris campaign noted at the time, had surpassed the number of individual donors for Sanders in his first day of running during his 2016 bid. Now, Sanders’ current campaign says they have already received contributions that beat both of those figures.