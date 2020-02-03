Bernie Sanders Campaign Refutes Trump: DNC Primary Isn’t ‘Rigged’
During a live interview ahead of the Iowa caucuses on Monday, Jeff Weaver, senior adviser to Bernie Sanders, told MSNBC’s Chuck Todd that the campaign does not believe the DNC primary process is “rigged” against the candidate. “It is not currently rigged, no,” Weaver said before adding, “Last time is was rigged,” referring to the 2016 primary against Hillary Clinton. Weaver was responding to claims from President Trump, who as recently as this past weekend tweeted that Mike Bloomberg is “getting the DNC to rig the election against Crazy Bernie, something they wouldn’t do for @CoryBooker and others,” adding, “They are doing it to Bernie again, 2016.” Previously, Trump took Sanders’ side in his feud with Elizabeth Warren, arguing that he didn’t believe Sanders told her a woman couldn’t get elected in 2020.