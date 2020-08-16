Bernie Sanders Defends Kamala Harris as Biden’s Veep Pick
‘BIDEN MUST BE ELECTED’
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Sunday defended Joe Biden’s selection of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate, despite some progressives criticizing the pick as ill-considered.
“I think she’s an asset for the Biden campaign, and I think she’s going to do great on the campaign trail,” Sanders told ABC This Week, after being asked about how progressive activists, including the senator’s own former campaign press secretary Brianna Joy Gray, have said that Harris’ record as a prosecutor makes her the wrong fit amid the Black Lives Matter movement and increased focus on the criminal-justice system.
Sanders said he hopes his base will help elect Biden in November. “A lot of my supporters are not enthusiastic about Joe Biden. You know why? I ran against Joe Biden,” he admitted.“But I think there is overwhelming understanding that Donald Trump must be defeated, Biden must be elected. And that the day after he’s elected we’re going to do everything we can to create a government that works for all of us and not the 1 percent and wealthy campaign contributors.”