Bernie Sanders Endorses Biden, Won’t Run For President in 2024
UNITED FRONT
Sen. Bernie Sanders said Tuesday that he will “do everything I can” to reelect President Joe Biden come 2024—rather than running for the high office himself. “The last thing this country needs is a Donald Trump or some other right-wing demagogue,” Sanders told the Associated Press. “So, I’m in to do what I can to make sure that the president is reelected.” The Vermont progressive was Biden’s biggest rival in the 2020 presidential primary, and hadn’t shut the door on another crack at commander in chief until Biden announced his decision to run for reelection Tuesday. Despite recent polling suggesting that voters don’t want Biden to run again, Sanders now says he’s ready to get behind the incumbent. “Running for president was a wonderful privilege,” Sanders said. “I enjoyed it very much and I hope we had some impact on the nature of American politics. But right now, my job is to do what I can as chairman of the [Health, Education, Labor and Pensions] committee, to see Biden gets reelected and to see what I can do to help transform policy in America to help protect the needs of workers.”