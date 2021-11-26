Bernie Sanders Endorses Wirecutter’s Five-Day Strike Against The New York Times
WORKERS OF THE WORLD
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) tweeted his support of employees of The New York Times’ product review site Wirecutter in their strike against the bosses—a labor action that began Thanksgiving and will continue through the lucrative Black Friday weekend to Cyber Monday.
In his social media post, Sanders echoed Wirecutter workers’ concerns that their pay badly lags that of staffers at the Times, which acquired their company in 2016. The brief work stoppage threatens revenues during a five-day span that includes several of the biggest shopping days of the year.
Contract negotiations between the paper and the employees have dragged on for close to two years, unable to reach a deal on minimum salaries and annual raises. Wirecutter’s employees are members of the NewsGuild, which also represents employees at The Daily Beast, including the writer of this story. The Times did not immediately respond to a request for comment.