    Bernie Sanders Had a Heart Attack, Leaves Hospital After Two-Day Stay

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Scott Heins/Getty

    Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) suffered from a heart attack this week before being released from a Las Vegas hospital Friday, The New York Times reports. The 78-year-old entered the hospital on Tuesday evening after experiencing chest pain at a campaign event, which caused him to cancel campaign events this week. The campaign previously announced that Sanders had two stents inserted, but his Las Vegas doctors announced Friday that he was given a diagnosis of a myocardial infarction—also known as a heart attack.

    The candidate was seen leaving the hospital Friday, waving and pumping a fist. “After two and a half days in the hospital, I feel great, and after taking a short time off, I look forward to getting back to work,” he said in a statement. Sanders' campaign said the senator would be returning home to Vermont by the end of the week, and confirmed that he would be participating in the next Democratic debate on Oct. 15.

    Read it at New York Times