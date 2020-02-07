Sanders on Top in Latest New Hampshire Poll, Biden Lags in Third
A new New Hampshire poll on Thursday showed Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg leading the field five days before the state's primary. According to the Monmouth University poll, Sanders gained 6 points since January and came out on top with 24 percent. Buttigieg experienced no change since last month, staying steady at 20 percent. Both former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) fell two points since January—dropping to 17 percent and 13 percent, respectively.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) gained three points since last month but is back in fifth place with 9 percent. Andrew Yang and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) both got 4 percent, and billionaire Tom Steyer got 3 percent. The poll comes one day before the eighth Democratic presidential debate in Manchester, New Hampshire.