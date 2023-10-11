Bernie Sanders: Israel’s Gaza Siege a ‘Serious Violation of International Law’
‘INSIST ON RESTRAINT’
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) blasted the Israeli government in a lengthy statement on Wednesday after the country cut off food, water, electricity, and other supplies to Gaza in the wake of Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel. The move “is a serious violation of international law and will do nothing but harm innocent civilians,” Sanders said in his statement. “The targeting of civilians is a war crime, no matter who does it.” Sanders said the United States has “rightly” given support to Israel in the wake of Hamas’ attack but must insist its forces exercise restraint in Gaza. “Let us not forget that half of the 2 million people in Gaza are children,” Sanders said. “Children and innocent people do not deserve to be punished for the acts of Hamas.”