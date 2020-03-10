Sanders, Biden Cancel Their Cleveland Rallies Over Coronavirus Fears
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and former Vice President Joe Biden have canceled their Wednesday night rallies in Cleveland, Ohio, due to coronavirus concerns. A campaign source told The Daily Beast the Biden rally was canceled shortly after the Sanders campaign put out a statement nixing their own gathering. “Out of concern for public health and safety, we are canceling tonight’s rally in Cleveland. We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak,” the Sanders campaign said in a statement. “Sen. Sanders would like to express his regret to the thousands of Ohioans who had planned to attend the event tonight. All future Bernie 2020 events will be evaluated on a case by case basis.”
This comes after Gov. Mike DeWine reportedly recommended that sporting events continue without spectators and universities transition to remote learning to eliminate face-to-face contact in classes. According to WCMH, there are currently three cases of the virus in the state and 15 others are undergoing testing.