How the Democrats Could Blow the Election Over Health Care

If I asked 100 of you what the most important moment from last week’s debates was, I’m sure that 99 of you would say it was Kamala Harris’ strike at Joe Biden. Obvious, right?

Maybe in the short term. In the long term, though, there’s good reason to think it might rank no higher than third.

What then was the first most important? Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris raising their hands to affirm they’d eliminate private insurance. And second? All 10 combatants on the second night agreeing that they would push for health coverage for undocumented immigrants.