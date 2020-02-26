Bernie Sanders Looks to Spoil Home State Advantages

While every delegate in a presidential primary counts, there are far bigger prizes on Super Tuesday than Massachusetts and Minnesota, where two sitting senators launched their presidential bids to the friendly roars of their home state fans.

But that hasn’t stopped Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) from crashing on their turf.

With success and momentum on his side, the notion that a top Democratic candidate would compete everywhere on the biggest electoral day of the cycle is hardly radical. But that Sanders is making a deliberate home state play for two rivals, Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), shows how serious the senator is about not only amassing a large delegate lead, but sustaining good optics beyond March 3.