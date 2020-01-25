CHEAT SHEET
Bernie Sanders Opens Up Lead Ahead of Crucial Iowa Caucus
Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) has opened up a considerable lead in Iowa with just over a week to go before the Feb. 3 caucuses, according to the latest New York Times/Siena College poll of those likely to vote. Sanders gained six points since the same poll results in late October, and is now predicted to win 25 percent of the Iowa vote. Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, and former Vice President Joe Biden, have stayed the same with 18 percent and 17 percent of the vote respectively, according to the poll. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) fell sharply, dropping from 22 percent to 15 percent since the October poll. Times-Siena poll’s margin of error is plus or minus 4.8 percentage points.