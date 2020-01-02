Bernie Sanders Raised $34.5 Million in 2019’s Final Quarter
Bernie Sanders continues to set the pace in the fundraising battle for the Democratic nomination, having raised a startling $34.5 million in the final three months of last year, his campaign said. The figure is the most that any of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates has posted in a single quarter so far, although only Sanders, Andrew Yang, and Pete Buttigieg have formally declared their fourth-quarter number so far. Buttigieg collected $24.7 million in the fourth quarter, bringing his 2019 total to about $76 million against Sanders’ total of $96 million. Yang on Thursday reported a haul of $16.5 million in the same period, his biggest to date. All presidential campaigns must report fourth-quarter fundraising information to the Federal Election Commission by Jan. 31, just days before the Iowa caucuses.