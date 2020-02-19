Bernie Sanders: I Won’t Be Releasing Any More Medical Records
Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) said he would likely not be releasing more medical records before the 2020 Democratic presidential primary despite suffering from a heart attack last year. “We have released quite as much as any other candidate has,” the 78-year-old 2020 contender said during a CNN Town Hall, adding that his campaign had already released three “rather detailed” letters attesting to his health. “I think we have released a detailed report and I'm comfortable with what we have done.” Sanders also attempted to fend off any concerns about his health by pointing to his rigorous campaign schedule. “If you think I'm not in good health, come out with me on the campaign trail and I'll let you introduce me to the three or four rallies a day that we do,” he said. This comes after he was rushed to the hospital in October 2019 following a Las Vegas fundraiser, remaining hospitalized for two days and then returning home to recover. He was back on the campaign trail about two weeks after the incident.