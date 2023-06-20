Bernie Sanders Sends Scathing Letter to Amazon CEO
‘UNIQUELY DANGEROUS’
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is coming after one of the world’s largest corporations. In a scathing letter to Amazon’s CEO Andy Jassy, Sanders accused the online retailer of “dangerous and illegal conditions” in its warehouses and “a corporate culture that treats workers as disposable.” According to his letter, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has issued Amazon “at least 50 citations for violating workplace health and safety laws,” but the e-commerce giant has allegedly ignored most of OSHA’s recommendations. Along with his characterization of the warehouses as “uniquely dangerous,” Sanders, who serves as the chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, claims its on-site medical clinics “undertreat and underreport workers’ injuries.” “Amazon is one of the most valuable companies in the world owned by Jeff Bezos, one of the richest men in the world. Amazon should be the safest place in America to work, not one of the most dangerous,” Sanders tweeted. The letter demands Amazon hand over an internal 2021 report about employee turnover and other information regarding its safety measures by July 5.