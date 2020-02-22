Sanders Spokesman Claims Russia Story Was Leaked to ‘Hurt Bernie’
After Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (D-VT) campaign was revealed to have been briefed by U.S. officials on Russia meddling in the Democratic primary to help him, the campaign communications director claimed the news story was a malicious leak meant to politically harm the Democratic frontrunner. “If you think this leak wasn’t designed to hurt bernie, you’re not paying attention,” Mike Casca wrote on Twitter. “It’s very clear trump is nervous about facing him in the general election.” The Washington Post story about the Sanders campaign being briefed on Russia's efforts to help them comes one day after a story broke on U.S. intelligence informing Trump and lawmakers about the Kremlin's efforts to help Trump win in 2020. The Post reported the White House and members of Congress were also told about the briefing the Sanders campaign got.