CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Sanders Spokesman Claims Russia Story Was Leaked to ‘Hurt Bernie’

    THAT’S ONE THEORY

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    David McNew/Getty

    After Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (D-VT) campaign was revealed to have been briefed by U.S. officials on Russia meddling in the Democratic primary to help him, the campaign communications director claimed the news story was a malicious leak meant to politically harm the Democratic frontrunner. “If you think this leak wasn’t designed to hurt bernie, you’re not paying attention,” Mike Casca wrote on Twitter. “It’s very clear trump is nervous about facing him in the general election.” The Washington Post story about the Sanders campaign being briefed on Russia's efforts to help them comes one day after a story broke on U.S. intelligence informing Trump and lawmakers about the Kremlin's efforts to help Trump win in 2020. The Post reported the White House and members of Congress were also told about the briefing the Sanders campaign got.

    Read it at Washington Post