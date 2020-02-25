CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Bernie Sanders Staffer Fired for Mocking Warren, Buttigieg on Private Twitter Account

    BOOTED

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Mark Felix/Getty

    A recently promoted Bernie Sanders campaign staffer was fired after The Daily Beast revealed the existence of his private Twitter account, in which he attacked other 2020 contenders using starkly personal language. “We are running a multiracial, multigenerational campaign for justice where disgusting behavior and ugly personal attacks by our staff will not be tolerated,” Mike Casca, the Vermont senator’s communications director, said in a statement. The staffer—a regional field director based in Michigan named Ben Mora—mocked the looks Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), made fun of former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s sexuality, and cracked a joke about a Warren surrogate’s HIV positive status in his tweets.

    Read it at The Daily Beast