Bernie Sanders Staffer Fired for Mocking Warren, Buttigieg on Private Twitter Account

A recently promoted Bernie Sanders campaign staffer was fired after The Daily Beast revealed the existence of his private Twitter account, in which he attacked other 2020 contenders using starkly personal language. “We are running a multiracial, multigenerational campaign for justice where disgusting behavior and ugly personal attacks by our staff will not be tolerated,” Mike Casca, the Vermont senator’s communications director, said in a statement. The staffer—a regional field director based in Michigan named Ben Mora—mocked the looks Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), made fun of former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s sexuality, and cracked a joke about a Warren surrogate’s HIV positive status in his tweets.