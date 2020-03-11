Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) will be the lead guest on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday, just one night after major losses to former Vice President Joe Biden in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination. The campaign’s decision to book Sanders on the popular—if not especially politically minded—late-night show, is one indicator that he does not plan to drop out of the race before this coming Sunday’s one-on-one debate with Biden in Arizona. Sanders, who previously “slow-jammed the news” with Fallon last November, declined to speak to supporters Tuesday night after canceling a planned rally in Cleveland due to concerns over the coronavirus.