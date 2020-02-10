Sanders to Seek ‘Partial Recanvass’ of Iowa Results
The Iowa Democratic Party on Sunday released results projecting former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg as the winner of the Iowa caucuses and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in second place after the party updated data from 55 precincts. Several news organizations, including the Associated Press—which historically verifies election results—have not declared a winner due to errors and inconsistencies in the results. Late Sunday, Sanders adviser Jeff Weaver said the campaign would seek a “partial recanvass,” which the campaign believes would reveal the senator as the winner with the highest delegate count. Sanders reportedly won the popular vote with roughly 6,000 more votes than Buttigieg. The party said Buttigieg had received 14 delegates, Sanders 12, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) eight, former Vice President Joe Biden six, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) one. The results are still subject to revision as campaigns have until noon on Monday to ask the party to recanvass the results to ensure that they were added correctly.